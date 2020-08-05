Volquez (0-1) allowed three earned runs on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Volquez loaded the bases with two walks and a single, then retired Robbie Grossman via a popout. Jesse Chavez was summoned to relieve Volquez, and it was Chavez who gave up the walk-off grand slam to Stephen Piscotty, but Volquez was stuck with the loss. The 37-year-old Volquez was recently mentioned as a closer candidate to replace Jose Leclerc (shoulder), but Tuesday's performance in a non-save situation could take him out of consideration in the short term.