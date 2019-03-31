Volquez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over four innings while striking out three.

Making his first big-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2017, Volquez showed every inch of that rust, throwing 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and managing only seven swinging strikes. Joey Gallo took him off the hook for a loss with his game-winning homer in the eighth inning, but the 35-year-old right-hander will still need to show more than this if he wants to keep his rotation spot. Volquez will next take the mound April 4, on the road against the Angels.