Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Escapes with no-decision
Volquez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over four innings while striking out three.
Making his first big-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2017, Volquez showed every inch of that rust, throwing 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and managing only seven swinging strikes. Joey Gallo took him off the hook for a loss with his game-winning homer in the eighth inning, but the 35-year-old right-hander will still need to show more than this if he wants to keep his rotation spot. Volquez will next take the mound April 4, on the road against the Angels.
More News
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Runs out of steam•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Likely to start second game•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Up to three innings•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Better in second start•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Toes rubber after 20-month hiatus•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Major-league deal set in motion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...