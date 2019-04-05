Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Heads to IL
Volquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow sprain, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Volquez didn't look sharp in either of his first two outings of 2019, although it's unclear if the injury had anything to do with his poor performance. A timetable for his return has yet to be established at this point. Kyle Bird has been recalled with Volquez heading to the shelf.
