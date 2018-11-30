Volquez (elbow) signed a two-year, $2.0 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The Rangers signed Volquez to a minor-league contract back in February, however, when they added him to the 40-man roster Nov. 20, it triggered an increase in pay. The agreement also includes around $5.0 million in incentives, per Heyman. Volquez was on the shelf for the 2018 campaign while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he's expected to be healthy for spring training and should compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

