Volquez (elbow) is expected to throw live batting practice Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment shortly after, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Volquez was cleared to start throwing side sessions in mid-July, and he's scheduled for two more bullpens over the weekend before tossing live batting practice Tuesday. If all goes according to plan, he'll embark on a rehab stint in the near future and is optimistic about his chances of joining the Rangers' bullpen within the next few weeks, per Weaver.