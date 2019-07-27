Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Planning to retire after season
Volquez (elbow) said he plans to retire following the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Volquez said that he wanted to retire after landing on the injured list with an elbow sprain in April, but the Rangers apparently asked him to stick around and mentor some of the team's younger pitchers, per Weaver. The veteran right-hander -- who is slated to throw live BP on Tuesday -- is still hoping to return in time to pitch out of the bullpen this season before calling it quits.
More News
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: To begin throwing•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Cleared for throwing program•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Shut down 4-to-6 weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...