Volquez (elbow) said he plans to retire following the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Volquez said that he wanted to retire after landing on the injured list with an elbow sprain in April, but the Rangers apparently asked him to stick around and mentor some of the team's younger pitchers, per Weaver. The veteran right-hander -- who is slated to throw live BP on Tuesday -- is still hoping to return in time to pitch out of the bullpen this season before calling it quits.