Volquez (elbow) is expected to be ready to face hitters in the near future, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After Volquez suffered a UCL tear that required Tommy John surgery in August 2017, the Rangers signed the right-hander to a two-year contract over the winter with the knowledge that he would spend the first season of the deal rehabbing. Now 13 months removed from the procedure, it appears Volquez has progressed to throwing off a mound, but it's unclear if the Rangers intend to have him toss batting practice before their campaign concludes Sept. 30. In any case, Volquez should be able to test out the health of his surgically-repaired elbow against hitters at some point during the offseason, which would likely put him on track to contend for a rotation spot next spring.