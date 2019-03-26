Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Runs out of steam
Volquez allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Monday against the Indians.
Volquez dodged trouble the first three innings and was aided by a runner thrown out at the plate, before he was nicked for all four runs in the fourth. He walked two batters, hit another, then gave up a grand slam to the ninth-place hitter Eric Stamets. The 35-year-old right-hander coming off Tommy John elbow surgery made five spring starts for a total of 13.1 innings. The Rangers' bullpen will be on call early in the season whenever Volquez starts, beginning Saturday, March 30, against the Cubs.
More News
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Likely to start second game•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Up to three innings•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Better in second start•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Toes rubber after 20-month hiatus•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Major-league deal set in motion•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Returns to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...