Volquez allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Monday against the Indians.

Volquez dodged trouble the first three innings and was aided by a runner thrown out at the plate, before he was nicked for all four runs in the fourth. He walked two batters, hit another, then gave up a grand slam to the ninth-place hitter Eric Stamets. The 35-year-old right-hander coming off Tommy John elbow surgery made five spring starts for a total of 13.1 innings. The Rangers' bullpen will be on call early in the season whenever Volquez starts, beginning Saturday, March 30, against the Cubs.