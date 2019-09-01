Volquez (elbow) will be activated off the injured list and join the Rangers' roster Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

This is largely a ceremonial move by the team. Volquez, who opened the season in the starting rotation but made just two starts before going down with a strained right elbow, has spent the summer rehabbing in hopes of pitching in the majors before he retires following the season. He will pitch in low-leverage situations over the final month.