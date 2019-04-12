Volquez (elbow) won't undergo an MRI but will be shut down from throwing for 4-to-6 weeks, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

It's possible the veteran simply doesn't want to hear the bad news, as he's stated that he would likely elect to retire than undergo a third Tommy John surgery should such a procedure be required. He could still pitch again this season if the rest period proves to be enough for his elbow to recover.