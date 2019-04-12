Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Shut down 4-to-6 weeks
Volquez (elbow) won't undergo an MRI but will be shut down from throwing for 4-to-6 weeks, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
It's possible the veteran simply doesn't want to hear the bad news, as he's stated that he would likely elect to retire than undergo a third Tommy John surgery should such a procedure be required. He could still pitch again this season if the rest period proves to be enough for his elbow to recover.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...