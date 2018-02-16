Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Signs with Rangers
Volquez (elbow) agreed to a two-year minor-league deal with Texas on Friday, which includes an invite to spring training.
Volquez is coming off Tommy John surgery in early August which will keep him sidelined throughout the entire 2017 season. This deal gives the 34-year-old a little security moving forward as he continues his rehab at the club's spring training facility, and he should get an opportunity to crack the rotation coming into 2019. Prior to his elbow injury, Volquez posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 92.1 innings with the Marlins last season.
