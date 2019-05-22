Volquez (elbow) will make 25 throws at 65 feet as he begins a throwing program, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The report didn't specify the day when the throwing program would begin, but it would be safe to assume Wednesday or Thursday. Volquez, who was cleared to throw over the weekend, is on a program designed to have him pitching from a mound by mid-July, making him an option for the rotation by August.