Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Toes rubber after 20-month hiatus
Volquez allowed four runs on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out two over one inning Wednesday against the Cubs.
Volquez last stepped on a mound in 2017 when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in August of that year. The right-hander's fastball checked in at 97 mph, significantly up from the 93-94 range he's averaged for most of his career. Manager Chris Woodward looked past the results, noting his increased velocity. Volquez is the leading candidate to land the final spot in the Rangers' rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Major-league deal set in motion•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Returns to 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Preparing to face hitters•
-
Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Signs with Rangers•
-
Edinson Volquez: Released by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Undergoes successful surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...