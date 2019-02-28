Volquez allowed four runs on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out two over one inning Wednesday against the Cubs.

Volquez last stepped on a mound in 2017 when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in August of that year. The right-hander's fastball checked in at 97 mph, significantly up from the 93-94 range he's averaged for most of his career. Manager Chris Woodward looked past the results, noting his increased velocity. Volquez is the leading candidate to land the final spot in the Rangers' rotation.