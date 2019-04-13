Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Transferred to 60-day IL
Volquez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move doesn't have much of an impact on Volquez's timeline, as he's been shut down from throwing for 4-to-6 weeks and will still need time to build back up after that period if tests reveal that he won't need Tommy John surgery. He'll vacate a spot on the 40-man roster, with Danny Santana's contract selected in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...