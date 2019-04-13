Volquez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

The move doesn't have much of an impact on Volquez's timeline, as he's been shut down from throwing for 4-to-6 weeks and will still need time to build back up after that period if tests reveal that he won't need Tommy John surgery. He'll vacate a spot on the 40-man roster, with Danny Santana's contract selected in a corresponding move.

