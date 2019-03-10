Volquez allowed two hits and struck out two over three innings in Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Volquez, who did not pitch last season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, made his third start of spring and hasn't walked a batter yet. "It was good," Volquez told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com after Saturday's outing. "Mixing my pitches, pitching backwards [offspeed early in counts], throwing strikes. I think my fastball command was better today than last time. That's the idea right now: get ahead in the count and get these guys out." Volquez has fired five consecutive scoreless innings and feels confident about his return from elbow surgery. As Texas' rotation is lined up right now, the 35-year-old right-hander is slated to start the third game of the season against the Cubs.