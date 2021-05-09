The Rangers recalled White from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Sam Blum of The Dallas Morning News reports.
One day after being optioned to the minors, White will get the call back to Texas after the Rangers moved starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (finger) to the 10-day injured list. The versatile White will give Texas a useful weapon off the bench ahead of the Rangers' two-game set in a National League park in San Francisco to begin the upcoming week, but his stay with the big club might not last much longer than that series.