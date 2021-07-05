White batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

This was the first time batting leadoff this season for White, who has been one of the Rangers' most consistent hitters since mid-June. The outfielder has an .856 OPS with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 16 games. Texas manager Chris Woodward likes his plate approach, along with the speed and power he brings. "I like the quality he's showing right now," Woodward told Doug Drawley of the Dallas Morning News about the rookie outfielder. "Having all three of those things - he's one of the fastest guys in the major leagues, he's got pop, he walks - that's pretty dynamic." Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been the primary leadoff bat while Woodward has auditioned others throughout the season. He's been pressing of late (6-for-44, .136), so the manager decided to take some pressure off him and used White atop the lineup.