White started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.

White was called up Tuesday after the organization designated Khris Davis for assignment. He began the season on the active roster following a strong spring training but was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock with a .127 batting average. It seems outlandish now, but White won an Opening Day roster spot over Adolis Garcia. With Davis out of the way and David Dahl dealing with rib and back issues, White and Jason Martin could be in line for regular work in left field and/or DH.