White started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.

After a slow ramp up in the Cactus League, White has put together a three-game stretch in which he has five hits in 10 at-bats. He's elevated his slash line to .368/.455/.632 and is pushing Leody Taveras for the starting job in center field. Texas manager Chris Woodward said consistency at the plate will be the deciding factor, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Like White, Taveras is on the upswing after a slow start, going 3-for-7 with two doubles in his last two appearances, but White is the clear leader in terms of offensive production.