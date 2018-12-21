Rangers' Eli White: Dealt to Texas
White was traded to the Rangers as part of a three-team trade involving the A's and Rays, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jurickson Profar is going to Oakland, while Brock Burke, Kyle Bird, Yoel Espinal, White and international bonus money goes to Texas and Emilio Pagan, Rollie Lacy and the 38th pick in the 2019 draft goes to Tampa Bay. White, a 6-foot-2 infielder capable of playing shortstop and second base, hit .306/.388/.450 with nine home runs and 18 steals in 578 plate appearances at Double-A in his age-23/24 season. He also impressed in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .344/.406/.459 with one home run and three steals in 61 at-bats.
