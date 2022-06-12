White was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox in the bottom of the 11th inning after he was involved in an outfield collision, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

White appeared to hurt his right arm during the outfield collision with Charlie Culberson and remained down for several minutes after the incident. He walked off the field slowly under his own power. Prior to his departure, White went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.