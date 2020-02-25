Rangers' Eli White: Gets first start of spring
White (shoulder) will start in right field and bat ninth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
White spent the entire 2019 season at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .253/.337/.418 with 14 home runs and 14 steals before being shut down in late August with a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old is seemingly back to full health, as he appeared off the bench in two of the Rangers' first three Cactus League games, going 0-for-4. He'll now pick up his first start of the spring slate after Shin-Soo Choo (oblique) was scratched from the lineup.
