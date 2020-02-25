White (shoulder) will start in right field and bat ninth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

White spent the entire 2019 season at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .253/.337/.418 with 14 home runs and 14 steals before being shut down in late August with a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old is seemingly back to full health, as he appeared off the bench in two of the Rangers' first three Cactus League games, going 0-for-4. He'll now pick up his first start of the spring slate after Shin-Soo Choo (oblique) was scratched from the lineup.