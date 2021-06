White went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Wednesday in a loss to the Astros.

White put the Rangers on the board with a solo shot in the third inning, then launched another solo homer in the seventh. The long balls were the first of his major-league career after going without a homer over 129 plate appearances entering the contest. White has never hit more than 14 homers in a season in the minors, so he isn't likely to become a sudden power threat despite the big game Wednesday.