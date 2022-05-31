White went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

White went yard in the second inning off Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, while hit other two hits in the game were singles. Prior to Monday, White was 0-for-10 in his last four games. The outfielder is up to a .200/.289/.300 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, 14 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 90 plate appearances. He should be in line for more stable playing time with Brad Miller (hip) going on the injured list Monday.