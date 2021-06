White went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an additional RBI and run scored in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to the Athletics.

White is getting yet another opportunity in the majors and is delivering on this one. Since being called up, the versatile outfielder is slashing .270/.357/.568 with five extra-base hits, four RBI and eight runs scored. Tuesday's game was his sixth straight start.