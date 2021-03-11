White started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Mariners.

White's hanging around as depth in the Rangers' outfield, which currently is dealing with injuries to left fielders David Dahl (shoulder) and Willie Calhoun (groin). Dahl hasn't played the field yet this spring, while Calhoun's defense and conditioning comes with questions. White's more suited to center field than left, but he could find a fantasy niche as a base stealer if given a starting job.