White batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Leading off for the first time this season, White reached base on a first-inning error by Trevor Story and made Boston's second baseman pay for that transgression. White stole second and third base and came home on Corey Seager's single. It was the fourth steal in the last four games for White, who leads the team with seven swipes over 42 plate appearances. Prior to Saturday's start, White never batted higher than sixth and spent most of his time in the nine hole.