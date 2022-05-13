White started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-1 win over Kansas City.

White started for just the 12th time in 30 games but leads the Rangers with five steals over 38 plate appearances. There could more chances coming. Thursday's start was the fifth in the last six games for White, who is often been pinch hit for later in games but has played a full nine innings in the last four contests. The 27-year-old righty-hitter, who has a history of double-digit steals in the minors, typically plays center field against left-handers or spots in at left field when Brad Miller starts at third base.