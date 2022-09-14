White has had his rehab assignment paused due to left knee discomfort and is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

White has been on the 60-day injured list since June after he underwent right wrist surgery, but he was cleared for game action in the minors last week. The 28-year-old is unlikely to rejoin the Rangers down the stretch following his setback, which is somewhat unsurprising since the team has been eliminated from postseason contention. It's not yet clear how White's knee injury will impact his offseason program.