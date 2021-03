White has been informed that he'll make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

White was competing with Leody Taveras for a spot on the major-league roster, but both players will start the season in the big leagues, while Delino DeShields won't make the Opening Day roster. White has appeared in 12 Cactus League games and has hit .276 with one home run, nine runs and four RBI with nine strikeouts.