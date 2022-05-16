White will serve as the Rangers' leadoff man and starting left fielder in Monday's game against the Angels.

White has now handled leadoff duties for three straight games, with the last two of those assignments coming against right-handed pitching. The 27-year-old has mostly handled a short-side platoon role for Texas this season, but he appears to have at least temporarily captured regular at-bats against right-handed pitching at the expense of Nick Solak, who is on the bench for the second straight contest. With a 7-for-7 success rate on stolen-base attempts this season, White looks like he'll be a plus source for steals while he's receiving steady playing time.