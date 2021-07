White went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run, two walks, a stolen base and a strikeout as Texas defeated Seattle 7-3 on Saturday.

White extended Texas' lead to 4-0 with his three-run home run in the third and walked in the fourth and ninth innings. It was his first game reaching base three times since June 22 though White is still slashing a below average .212/.288/.348.