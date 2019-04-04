White will open the year with Triple-A Nashville, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

White, who was a key piece sent from Oakland to Texas in the three-team Jurickson Profar trade, logged a 132 wRC+ at Double-A last year and impressed scouts in the Arizona Fall League, so this assignment makes sense. He is pretty clearly the Rangers' best position prospect who could reach the majors in 2019.

