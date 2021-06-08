White was recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday.
White began the year on the Opening Day roster but didn't hit well enough to stick around, posting a .127/.200/.164 slash line in 22 games, numbers that came in even worse than the .188/.231/.229 line he produced in his 19-game debut last season. He hit far better in 20 games for Triple-A Round Rock, however, slashing .343/.450/.537, so he'll get another chance in the big leagues. He'll head straight into the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing left field Tuesday against the Giants. Khris Davis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.