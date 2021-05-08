White could lose his roster spot when the Rangers activate Khris Davis (quadriceps) this weekend, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers have not indicated a corresponding move to clear a roster spot, but manager Chris Woodward said he'd prefer to keep 14 pitchers on the roster. That suggests a position player will be trimmed, and White, who has a .364 OPS, is the most likely candidate. Further signaling that White will be optioned is that Woodward feels David Dahl and Joey Gallo can play center field, White's primary position.

