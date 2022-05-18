White went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

White had the signature hit of the Rangers' seven-run eighth inning. After striking out the first four times up, White came up with the bases loaded and singled to left field, which was misplayed by Brandon Marsh. That allowed all three baserunners to score, and the speedy White to race around the bases for a "little league" home run. White has started nine of the last 10 games and most notably stole five bases during that run. He's hitting a career-best .250 over 48 at-bats, but that is tempered by a .393 BABIP and a .190 XBA.