White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

White picked up starts at designated hitter and in left field through Texas' first two games, going 2-for-7 with a walk and two RBI. He looks like he should see at least semi-regular work early on during the season with Willie Calhoun (groin) and Khris Davis (quadriceps) both on the shelf, but White will cede DH duties to Nate Lowe in the series finale. Meanwhile, Ronald Guzman gets the nod at first base in place of Lowe.