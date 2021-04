White started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

White's triple delivered Jonah Heim, who doubled before him, to snap a scoreless drought of 16 consecutive innings. He started in place of Leody Taveras, who is hitting a mere .091 (2-for-22) as the primary center fielder. Texas ranks 26th with a .358 OPS from its center field position.