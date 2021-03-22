White started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland.

The Rangers are trying to find a role for White, who has hit well during Cactus League play. A natural middle infielder, White was moved to center field last year and now is getting a shot at first base, where he could be the right-handed component of a platoon with lefties Nate Lowe and Ronald Guzman. If White doesn't break camp with the Rangers, then whatever strides made this spring could be stunted in the netherworld of alternate camp/taxi squad until the Triple-A level begins in May.