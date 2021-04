White started at designed hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's 14-10 loss to Kansas City.

White's strong spring may have earned him a roster spot, but when the Rangers suffered injuries to Willie Calhoun (groin) and Khris Davis (quadriceps), he was an easy addition. Both Calhoun and Davis figured to share the DH role this season, so White could have an early window of plate appearances before the injured players come back toward the middle of April.