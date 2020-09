White started in center field in place of Leody Taveras (back) and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

What had been thought of as a routine day off for Taveras was later learned to be a back issue. Taveras had started 30 consecutive games prior to Friday. White has been in and out of the starting lineup, primarily in left field, and is batting .170 (8-for-47) over 18 games.