White started in center field and went 0-for-2 before being pinch hit for in the seventh inning of Saturday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Center field has been a black hole for the Rangers, who are getting a .509 OPS from the position that's been manned mostly by Leody Taveras with White an occasional fill-in. That production would be lower if the recent contributions of Adolis Garcia are removed. The Rangers only recently started using Garcia in center field, and it looks like he'll make a permanent home there, when not playing left field for David Dahl (shoulder) as he did Saturday. White is slashing .146/.239/.195 over 13 games.