White started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

White pushed for a spot on the Opening Day roster in July, but an oblique injury sidelined him. With the Rangers making moves at the trade deadline and dealing with existing injuries, White is on board and made his MLB debut Tuesday. While Willie Calhoun (hamstring) is on the injured list, the Rangers have deployed several bodies as a replacement in left field, so there's a path to consistent at-bats for White.