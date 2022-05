White went 2-for-5 with two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

All of White's production came during the Rangers' six-run first inning. He singled, stole second and scored a run before knocking a two-run single in his second at-bat of the inning. He improved his slash line to .256/.373/.372 with eight steals, including five over his last six appearances.