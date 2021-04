White went 1-for-3 with an RBI, steal and strikeout as Texas beat the Angels 6-1 Tuesday.

White's fourth-inning-RBI single extended Texas' lead to 5-1 and he proceeded to steal second base on the very next pitch. This was only White's second steal in five attempts across 33 big league games, however he had 14 in 116 games at Triple A in 2019.