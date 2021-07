White went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

He spoiled Toronto's shutout bid with a blast off Jacob Barnes in the ninth inning, but it was the only highlight on the night for Texas. Since being called back up June 8, White is slashing a mediocre .240/.309/.430 through 110 plate appearances with all five of his homers on the year.