White entered as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored the game-winning run in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

White ran for Mitch Garver in the 10th, and the steal put him in position to score the second run on a Brad Miller single. He opened the season as the fifth outfielder and now is one of six on the team. That means his playing time is limited to spot starts, defensive replacements, and pinch running or hitting. When he does start, he's often replaced midgame by a lefty-hitter. Through 16 games, White has just 22 plate appearances but does have three steals, tied for second on the team.