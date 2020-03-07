Rangers' Eli White: Will focus on outfield
The Rangers are prioritizing center field over utility infielder for White, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
White, who came through the system as an infielder, is in the mix for the final outfield job with a priority on center field, a position that is expected to be filled by Danny Santana to start the season. He's expected to open the season at Triple-A Nashville, where he can finish off the transition from infield to outfield. The Rangers looked at Nick Solak in center, but he will focus on third base for the rest of camp, leaving the backup center field job uncertain. White's shown an active bat this spring, going 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and seven runs scored in 11 Cactus League contests. If an issue arises in center, he's positioned himself for a call-up rather than Leody Taveras. White's better than adequate defensively and more advanced offensively.
