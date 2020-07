White's oblique strain is fairly serious and will keep him out a while, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Chris Woodward didn't provide many specifics, but it doesn't sound as if the Rangers expect White to play a role early in the season. Whether he's expected to play a role even if healthy this season remains to be seen, as he hit a mediocre .253/.337/.418 in 499 plate appearances for Triple-A Nashville last season, good for an 84 wRC+.