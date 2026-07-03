Rangers' Elias Diaz: Homers in second straight game

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a walk and a double against Detroit in a 10-4 win Thursday.

Diaz kicked off the scoring in the victory with a 414-foot foot solo blast in the second inning. It was the second consecutive contest with a long ball for the veteran catcher, who had previously gone 18 games without a homer since joining Texas on June 5. Diaz worked as the Rangers' DH on Thursday, and he seems to be gaining traction as a regular in the lineup. He's started five of Texas' past six games, with four of those starts coming behind the plate.